ice.t.21 misses out on Megazstar Wildcard, but his dreams are only getting bigger

Budapest, Hungary / London, UK —

Rapper and performer ice.t.21 may not have secured the wildcard spot on Hungary’s hit talent show Megazstar, but the setback hasn’t slowed him down one bit. After his short-lived yet impactful run on the show, ice.t.21 returned to the UK with renewed determination and a heart full of gratitude for the fans who rallied behind him.

“I’m so thankful for all the support and the online petition to bring me back,” ice.t.21 said in a statement. “Even though I didn’t make it onto Megazstar, I’ve got so many big things ahead.”

Ice t 21

True to his motivational spirit, ice.t.21 continues to live by his personal motto: “Never give up on your dreams. Always fight for what you believe in. If you have a dream and believe it—you can achieve it.”

Now back in the UK, the artist is channelling his energy into multiple new ventures. He recently launched his own music label, focused not only on producing talent but also supporting artists struggling with mental health challenges, ADHD, and other key social issues.

“I want to create a space where artists feel seen and supported, not just musically but personally,” he explained.

Alongside his label, ice.t.21 is working on collaborations with Hungarian musicians and artists from around the globe. His latest release, “On Sight,” features an acclaimed American artist and has already started gaining international buzz.

Adding to the excitement, ice.t.21 has also joined forces with other creatives to form a new band called Too Wise, promising a fresh sound and plenty of new music on the horizon.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on Megazstar’s wildcard, ice.t.21’s positivity remains unshaken. “This is just the beginning,” he says. “The support means everything, and I’m ready to take things to the next level.”

With his drive, optimism, and a full slate of projects, ice.t.21 proves that even when one door closes, countless others open — especially for those who keep believing.