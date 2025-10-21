ICE.T.21 makes waves with new track “West 10”

By Chris wilson
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2025, 22:31 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 07:04 BST
Rising rap sensation Ice.t.21 has once again set the internet alight with his latest release, “West 10”, a high-energy track blending UK garage rhythms with sharp, confident rap verses.

The single has taken social media by storm, amassing hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok within days of its release.

    Fans and critics alike are calling West 10 one of Ice.t.21’s best tracks to date, praising its upbeat garage vibe and infectious flow. The song showcases the rapper’s trademark mix of lyrical skill and rhythmic innovation, further cementing his reputation as one of the UK’s most exciting new voices in music.

    The artist, who was recently voted Best Rapper of 2025, continues to prove that his rise is no accident. Known for his authentic storytelling and meaningful messages, Ice.t.21 combines clever wordplay with a deep sense of purpose — qualities that have resonated strongly with fans across platforms.

    With several new projects in the pipeline, Ice.t.21 shows no signs of slowing down. If West 10 is any indication of what’s next, the rap and garage scenes are in for an electrifying year ahead.

