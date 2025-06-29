The Steel City icons played a set packed with greatest hits and fan favourites as they whipped 8,000 fans into a frenzy inside the historic Yorkshire coast arena.
Starting with Sound of The Crowd, Mirror Man and Heart Like A Wheel, they continued with such hits as All I Ever Wanted, Love Action, Fascination, Don’t You Want Me before an encore that ended with 80s anthem Together In Electric Dreams.
TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 continues on Saturday (July 5) with Irish chart-toppers The Script and special guest Tom Walker.
1. The Human League at Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Here are 16 photos of The Human League and their fans at Friday's sold-out show at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Photos by Cuffe & Taylor. | Cuffe & Taylor
