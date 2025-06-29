Human League: Sheffield's-own electro pop stars delight sold-out show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Jun 2025, 17:25 BST

Sheffield’s-own The Human League delighted a packed out crown at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 on Friday - here are 16 pictures from the night.

The Steel City icons played a set packed with greatest hits and fan favourites as they whipped 8,000 fans into a frenzy inside the historic Yorkshire coast arena.

Starting with Sound of The Crowd, Mirror Man and Heart Like A Wheel, they continued with such hits as All I Ever Wanted, Love Action, Fascination, Don’t You Want Me before an encore that ended with 80s anthem Together In Electric Dreams.

TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 continues on Saturday (July 5) with Irish chart-toppers The Script and special guest Tom Walker.

Here are 16 photos of The Human League and their fans at Friday's sold-out show at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre. Photos by Cuffe & Taylor.

1. The Human League at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

2. The Human League at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

3. The Human League at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

4. The Human League at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Related topics:SheffieldYorkshireTom WalkerMusicScarborough
