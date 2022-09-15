The ultimate uptown experience returns to Sheffield with the hugely acclaimed singer-songwriter and pianist Elio Pace who is set to thrill audiences as he tours his smash-hit show The Billy Joel Songbook this autumn after a sell out tour across the UK in 2021.

The star had also won a prestigious award at The 17th Annual Independent Music Awards for 'Best Overall Long Form Music Video' in New York City.

And here is everything you need to know about Elio Pace coming to Sheffield.

Elio Pace, Press images.

What is the Billy Joel Songbook?

The Billy Joel Songbook pays homage to one of the most iconic musicians, singer-songwriters and composers of the 20th Century, celebrating the legendary US musician with a unique blend of pop, rhythm and blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll.

What can we expect at the event this weekend?

This live show will feature songs from the catalogue of Joel’s songbook including 30 hits, some of which are; The Longest Time, She’s Always A Woman, An Innocent Man, Uptown Girl, Tell Her About It, The River of Dreams, We Didn’t Start The Fire and Piano Man.

Award-winning pianist, Elio Pace will be coming to Sheffield this September to perform once again, The Billy Joel Songbook.

Where can I buy tickets to watch The Billy Joel Songbook?

You can book tickets directly from The Sheffield City Hall website and the tickets for The Billy Joel Songbook are on sale now.

Ticket prices are set at £22.95, £30.50 and £32.95

BOOK TICKETS HERE: www.ticketmaster.co.uk

What are the timings for the event?

The event will take place at Sheffield City Hall, in the heart of the city on Saturday 17 September at 7.30pm and the event hosts have uploaded approximate timings for the event for the show on Saturday and here they are:

Doors opening: 6:30pmPart One: 7:30pmInterval: 8:35pmPart Two: 8:55pmCurfew: 11pm

Is there parking at the Sheffield City Hall?

Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.