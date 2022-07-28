Drag royalty will sashay across the UK this autumn for ‘The Series Three Tour’ of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Sheffield will be one of the stops.RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 3 Tour is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events and the media company behind Drag Race, World of Wonder, in cooperation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor, and follows the sold out The Official Series 2 Tour which toured the UK earlier this year.And for those who do not know, following huge success in the US, RuPaul, the world's most famous drag queen, comes to the UK in search of the most charismatic, talented and glamorous drag queens from across the land.Ten spotlight-loving queens compete in a series of weekly challenges designed to test their skill as entertainers, to see who will be crowned the UK's Drag Race Superstar.The candidates must impress RuPaul, as well as judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr, including extra-special guest judges, in order to survive another week, and have a chance of making it to the final.Acclaimed for their amazing production values, expect the unexpected in this glittering tour which will include Series Three finalists Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, Vanity Milan and Ella Vaday.Visiting theatres and arenas across England, Scotland and Wales, people in Sheffield can expect a night of endless extravaganza as all 12 queens from Series Three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK make their way across the country.Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is an exciting show and we can’t wait to witness what will undoubtedly be many incredible and outrageous nights of live entertainment in venues across the UK.”Audiences in Sheffield can witness the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of their favourite queens live on stage as the tour includes a date at the City Hall on Thursday, September 15.You can book tickets here: https://www.cuffeandtaylor.com/