Sheffield folk can now enjoy hours of The World Famous Elvis Show in the City as the show re-enacts his unique and astonishing career, in front of a live audience.

With Chris Connor’s natural Elvis look which astounds many fans of likeness, Elvis tone to his voice, and his authentic energetic moves Chris Connor is a must see for any Elvis fan.

So, from booking tickets to finding suitable parking, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event taking place in Sheffield.

The Word Famous Elvis Show will be coming to Sheffield City Hall this week with Chris Connor who will be the star of the long-awaited Elvis Performance

Who is Chris Connor?

Following his first appearance as Elvis in the UK since 2009 and within 12 months he was performing at venues such as the Manchester Apollo and the Harrogate International Centre backed by Elvis Presley’s original back-up singers, Chris Connor has made history with The World Famous Elvis Show in the UK.

Chris Connor has become the face of the UK Tour and is thrilled to be touring the country once again following the Pandemic.

Where is the venue and what is expected?

The event will take place at Sheffield City Hall, in the heart of the city on Saturday, 24 September 2022 at 7.30pm

The Sheffield City Hall have also uploaded approximate running times for the show, and here they are:

Doors opening: 6:30pm

Part One: 7:30pm

Interval: 8:15pm

Part Two: 8:35pm

Curfew: 9:30pm

Where can I buy tickets to see The World Famous Show?

You can book tickets directly from The Sheffield City Hall website – And hurry, as tickets are on the verge of selling out.

Ticket prices are set at £31.24, £33.48 and £35.72

BOOK TICKETS HERE: The World Famous Elvis Show

Is there parking at the Venue?

Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.