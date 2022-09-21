How you can get tickets for The World Famous Elvis Show coming to Sheffield City Hall this week
The World Famous Elvis Show returns as it authentically recreates Elvis at his very best, so for those whoe were not lucky enough to see Elvis in person, you will walk away from this concert feeling like you have.
Sheffield folk can now enjoy hours of The World Famous Elvis Show in the City as the show re-enacts his unique and astonishing career, in front of a live audience.
With Chris Connor’s natural Elvis look which astounds many fans of likeness, Elvis tone to his voice, and his authentic energetic moves Chris Connor is a must see for any Elvis fan.
So, from booking tickets to finding suitable parking, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event taking place in Sheffield.
Most Popular
Who is Chris Connor?
Following his first appearance as Elvis in the UK since 2009 and within 12 months he was performing at venues such as the Manchester Apollo and the Harrogate International Centre backed by Elvis Presley’s original back-up singers, Chris Connor has made history with The World Famous Elvis Show in the UK.
Chris Connor has become the face of the UK Tour and is thrilled to be touring the country once again following the Pandemic.
Where is the venue and what is expected?
The event will take place at Sheffield City Hall, in the heart of the city on Saturday, 24 September 2022 at 7.30pm
The Sheffield City Hall have also uploaded approximate running times for the show, and here they are:
Doors opening: 6:30pm
Part One: 7:30pm
Interval: 8:15pm
Part Two: 8:35pm
Curfew: 9:30pm
Where can I buy tickets to see The World Famous Show?
You can book tickets directly from The Sheffield City Hall website – And hurry, as tickets are on the verge of selling out.
Ticket prices are set at £31.24, £33.48 and £35.72
BOOK TICKETS HERE: The World Famous Elvis Show
Is there parking at the Venue?
Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.
Though, Q Park is the best car park in the area for Sheffield City Hall. It’s a couple of streets away from the venue, safe and it has a shutter system to let you in and out – along with cameras.