How you can get still get your hands on tickets for the sold out Tramlines music festival in Sheffield
There’s less than a week to go and the countdown is certainly on as Sheffield prepares for the biggest-ever Tramlines music festival.
The massive music festival takes place at Hillsborough Park next weekend (July 19 to 21) and takes place across four stages of music and comedy, features family-friendly area Into The Trees and has the new addition of Speakers’ Corner.
Tramlines 2019 line-up includes more than 70 acts and big names on the main stage include Friday headliners Two Door Cinema Club, Saturday main act Courteeners, and the finale from Nile Rodgers & Chic.
Weekend and individual day tickets have now all sold out for the event but there is still a chance to make sure you are part of the action.
Tramlines organisers will launch a limited resale of Friday and Sunday day tickets on Monday (July 15) from 6pm.
Visit https://tramlines.org.uk/tickets/ for more information.