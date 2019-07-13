How you can get still get your hands on tickets for the sold out Tramlines music festival in Sheffield

There’s less than a week to go and the countdown is certainly on as Sheffield prepares for the biggest-ever Tramlines music festival.

By Sam Cooper
Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 18:14

The massive music festival takes place at Hillsborough Park next weekend (July 19 to 21) and takes place across four stages of music and comedy, features family-friendly area Into The Trees and has the new addition of Speakers’ Corner.

Tramlines 2019 line-up includes more than 70 acts and big names on the main stage include Friday headliners Two Door Cinema Club, Saturday main act Courteeners, and the finale from Nile Rodgers & Chic.

Tramlines 2018

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Weekend and individual day tickets have now all sold out for the event but there is still a chance to make sure you are part of the action.

Tramlines organisers will launch a limited resale of Friday and Sunday day tickets on Monday (July 15) from 6pm.

Visit https://tramlines.org.uk/tickets/ for more information.