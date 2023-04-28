How to celebrate International Harry Potter Day

In 2012, fans around the world cheered Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron’s declaration that May 2 would be known as International Harry Potter Day.

Author J K Rowling’s literary series had a significant impact and holds the Guinness World Record as the highest-selling series by a single author at more than500 million copies sold.

Why May 2? The Battle of Hogwarts was fought on this date in 1998. The final conflict of the Second Wizarding War took place at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The Order of the Phoenix proved victorious, ending the most devastating battle of that war and resulting in numerous casualties, most notably Lord Voldemort.

Every year brings extraordinary ways to commemorate and celebrate this enchanted day.

There are anniversaries to recognise, characters to remember, places to see. Key locations throughout Europe that have ties to the movie offer events. The popularity of the entire franchise spawned a theme park, retail stores, an escape room, and merchandise related to everything Harry Potter.

In Cameron’s official statement announcing the new holiday he said “In order to fully commemorate and immortalize her work, we have decided to officially declare May 2nd as an official international holiday, in honor of the date that protagonist Harry Potter conquered the main antagonist of the series, Lord Voldemort.

"We hope that children and adults alike will be reminded of Harry Potter’s strong and courageous character on this day, as well as of the true credit that Ms. Rowling has made to society.”

Harry Potter Day timeline

International Harry Potter Day established

Prime Minister, David Cameron, declares May 2 as International Harry Potter Day.

2007

Record-breaking final release

Holding the Guinness World Record for the most novels sold within 24 hours of release, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows is released to conclude the series.

November 16, 2001

Blockbuster film series begins

The original novel is released as a movie in the US.

1997

Harry Potter is born