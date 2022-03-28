Home Rescue: Channel 5 Star looking for homes in need of a deep clean

Crackit Productions, the masterminds behind popular Channel 5 Star programmes such as A&E After Dark, Mega Mansion Hunters and Boarder Interceptors are looking for people to come and take part in their new show.

The production set are on the hunt for people with messy houses in Sheffield who could benefit from a deep clean from the shows’ cleaning dream team, who are there to rescue and restore dirty homes in the UK to their former glory.

The show will feature one household per episode where the ‘cleaning dream team’ will rig their house with cameras so experts can monitor where they’re going wrong. The homeowners are then set to work, with just two days to transform the house from filthy to flawless.

Channel 5 Star will be holding auditions for home rescuing for homes that are in need of a deep clean.

"Our cleaning dream team can turn your house from grimey to gleaming...and keep it that way!” the casting producer said.

Anyone from Sheffield who would like to take part in the new show can apply if they are aged 18 or over and available for filming during April and May this year.

Email the production team at: [email protected]

You could also call or text the team on: 07518 160 806 for auditions or if interested, for more information and queries.