HMS Sheffield: Home Mess charity event to mark 40 years since Falklands conflict tragedy

Home Mess and Sheffield and the District Joint Council is organising the event to mark 40 years since the sinking of the HMS Sheffield – also known as the ‘Shiny Sheff’ due to its numerous stainless steel components.

Former Lord Mayor, Councillor Tony Downs, will also be presented with a certificate of appreciation from Home Mess, and lifetime membership of the charity.

The event will take place at Home Mess’s base at Farm Road Sports and Social Club between 12 and 5pm on Saturday April 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Mess

There will be entertainment, buffet and bar, with vocalist Donna Bell.

On May 4, 1982 HMS Sheffield was struck by an Argentine Exocet missile during the Falklands war.

Twenty crew died and 26 were injured. HMS Sheffield sunk six days later under tow.

There have been three Royal Navy ships to carry the name Sheffield, a Cruiser 1937-67; Destroyer 1970-82; and Frigate 1986-2002.

Coverage of the Falkland Islands War in the Star, Sheffield, May 1982

This event is part of numerous commemorations throughout the country.

Members of the public are also invited to join in remembrance at the Cenotaph in Barker’s Pool, where Sheffield Sea Cadets will take part in a parade on Sunday May 1 from 9.30pm

The Lord Lieutenant and Lord Mayor of Sheffield will be taking the salute accompanied by other senior dignitaries.

A wreath laying and short ceremony will then take place at the HMS Memorial at Sheffield Cathedral.

On May 4 a new memorial is being unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Home Mess is a registered charity for ex-service personnel returning to Sheffield, in order that they can access the appropriate help available from various sources within the city.

This service is also available to ex-service veterans living in the Sheffield area.