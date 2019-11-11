Hit Sheffield city centre reindeer trail for festive family fun

Join in the fun Brearley’s Reindeer Roundup trail around the city centre, following the clues to win a gift

The Christmas trail, created by Sheffield BID (Business Improvement District), sees the return of Brearley Bear for a new adventure, Brearley’s Reindeer Roundup.

The trail encourages families to solve clues together as they experience and explore several corners of the city centre in search of Santa’s Reindeer, who have broken free.

The trail reaches its conclusion at the BID’s Christmas HQ near the Winter Garden, where every child who rounds up all the reindeer will receive a gift.

Sheffield BID has also been instrumental in bringing two huge festive light installations to the city centre, which are set to be unveiled as part of the Christmas lights switch-on event on Sunday (Nov 17).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A five-metre-tall Santa Claus will appear on Barker’s Pool, while a three-metre Brearley Bear will be calling The Moor home for the second year running.

Both light installations will form key landmarks along Brearley’s Reindeer Roundup trail, which will be starting on November 23 and run to Christmas Eve.

Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID Manager, said: “Once again the BID is committed to creating magical experiences for families to enjoy this Christmas.

“Our illuminated Santa Claus and Brearley Bear will light up the city centre – creating lovely festive photo opportunities and memories.”

As well as creating family fun, the trail helps businesses by increasing city centre visitors.