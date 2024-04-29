Historic Sheffield orchestra celebrates 50 years with hit movies concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hallam Sinfonia was formed as a small chamber orchestra in 1973 after a lunchtime discussion between three founding members.Over the years it has vastly expanded its repertoire, worked with many distinguished musicians and even produced smaller-scale work during the Covid-19 pandemic years.

On Saturday. May 11 the orchestra will perform Hallam Sinfonia at the Movies! The evening at Victoria Hall, in Sheffield city centre, is dedicated to film scores and classics famously used in box office hits such as James Bond, Star Wars and Jurassic Park.

“Beethoven's symphonies are fantastic, but we want to show people there is more to orchestral music than Beethoven”, said Joy Paul, orchestra secretary and cellist.

Hallam Sinfonia at the Classical Sheffield weekend

“This concert focusing on film music has a wonderful programme.

“The music in it is already part of people’s consciousnesses, they will recognise and enjoy the pieces without necessarily knowing their roots.

“Pieces such as Ride of the Valkyries by Wagner have been used in dozens of movies, from Apocalypse Now to the Minions.

“And who doesn’t love James Bond or Star Wars?”

Earlier this year, the high quality amateur orchestra performed for families in an interactive show retelling the popular children’s book Stan and Mabel.

In June they are also staging Fairy Tales: A Passenger Seats concert, where the audience can sit up front and centre with members of the orchestra as they perform works connected with fairy tales.

Joy, who has been part of the orchestra for 20 years, added: “These concerts are a really exciting experience. Through all these different kinds of events we want to reach people who might not think of going to an orchestral concert, but when they do they love it.

“Hearing a live orchestra is such a powerful experience.

“It’s not the same as when you hear the music on a recording because you are missing all of the action and the energy from the musicians.”

Charity Hallam Sinfonia officially marked its half-century last October and is celebrating with special events and collaborations throughout 2024.

Five founding members were able to attend the birthday concert including the orchestra’s first chair Michael Merryweather, now of Devon. He was coincidentally reunited with his former music student Hannah Thompson-Smith, who is now the orchestra’s leader.

Jeremy Dawson, chair of Hallam Sinfonia, said: “Reaching fifty years is a remarkable achievement for our orchestra.

“We have a lot of committed members and very high-quality players. We all love Sheffield and would like to reach an even wider audience in the city - from students to families - as we head into the next fifty years.”

