The hilarious pictures one husband sent his wife while she went to watch Little Mix in Sheffield

The pop icons took to the stage on Monday and Tuesday night to play some of their greatest hits in front of their adoring fans.

Social media was awash with fans expressing their love for the performances before the pop group move on to the O2 Arena in London.

Warm-up bands New Rules and Mae Miller kicked-off both evenings of entertainment and got fans ready before their heroes took to the stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands packed in to the FlyDSA Arena over the two nights to see the shows including Rich Hasland’s wife.

As she watched the show, Rich decided to send her a number of photos mimicking one of the band’s biggest songs.

Soon, ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ became ‘Shout Out To MY Eggs’, ‘Shout Out To MY Ex (Box 360) and ‘Shout Out To My T-Rex’ all with accompanying pictures.