2. Martha at the Leadmill

Folk-rock singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright appears at the Leadmill on Friday night, as part of a tour promoting her acclaimed fifth studio album, Love Will Be Reborn. The album was produced by Pierre Marchand, best-known for his collaborations with Sarah McLachlan, producing some of her iconic 1990s songs, as well as for producing Martha's brother Rufus’s second album Poses. Rufus plays at the City Hall on October 10.

