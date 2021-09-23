We’ve got 9 ideas for events taking place from Friday, September 24 to Sunday 26. Just check out the picture captions for details.
1. Chance to dance
South Yorkshire Youth Dance Company are holding open auditions at Theatre Deli in Shefield on Sunday at 1.30-4.30pm for young dancers who want to join them for the next two years. The auditions are basically a class that is open to dancers of all types and levels. To book a free place, go to sydancehub.wordpress.com/syydc-2
Photo: SYYDC
2. Martha at the Leadmill
Folk-rock singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright appears at the Leadmill on Friday night, as part of a tour promoting her acclaimed fifth studio album, Love Will Be Reborn. The album was produced by Pierre Marchand, best-known for his collaborations with Sarah McLachlan, producing some of her iconic 1990s songs, as well as for producing Martha's brother Rufus’s second album Poses. Rufus plays at the City Hall on October 10.
Photo: PR
3. Home horizons
Sheffield five-piece Bring Me the Horizon are playing a hometown show at Sheffield Arena on Friday night. The platinum-selling nu-metal band released their sixth studio album, amo, in 2019 and it went straight to number one in 17 countries.
Photo: PR
4. Gallery web art show
Permanent Distraction is the debut solo exhibition by online artist Rafaël Rozendaal. The show at site Gallery on Brown Street will present 12of the artist's websites as floor-to-ceiling projections, filling the space with constantly generating abstract colour, movement and gesture. The show runs until December 23.
Photo: Rafaël Rozendaal