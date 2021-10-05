Just browse through our pictures to find ideas including stand-up comedy from Rob Beckett, a seventh birthday celebration at Peddler’s Market or a beer festival at Heeley City Farm.
1. Beer down on farm
Heeley City Farm are holding their first beer festival in two years on Friday (5pm-10pm) and Saturday (1pm-10pm). Beers, including a Sheffield-brewed lager, 10 cask lines and two keg lines. There will also be food and music. All beers will be vegan, and gluten free and alcohol-free beers will be available. Pictured, Sam Bennett, organiser of the 2018 event, keeping
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Market birthday
The popular Peddler's Market celebrates its seventh birthday at Peddler Warehouse, 92 Burton Road, Neepsend with a mixture of food and music. Performing on Friday night are Renegade Brass Band, who perform hip-hop beats on brass instruments, and Apricot Ballroom DJs are on the decks on Saturday. The event runs from 5-11pm on Friday and 2-11pm pn Saturday. Book a table at www.peddlerwarehouse.com/peddler-7th-birthday or just walk in.
Photo: DEAN ATKINS
3. Palaces of fun
Sheffield libraries are hosting Fun Palaces events this weekend as part of a nationwide celebration of culture and communities. Events running at Firth Park, Crystal Peaks, Highfield, Woodseats and Hillsbroough libraries on Friday and Saturday include a craft swap, still life drawing, family board games sessions, origami, yoga and yarn crafts. Check out details at shefflibraries.blogspot.com and for events at other venues, head to funpalaces.co.uk
Photo: DEAN ATKINS
4. Folk fun
High-octane folk trio Granny's Attic are the guests of The Beehive Folk Club at Harthill Village Hall near Killamarsh on Friday, October 1 at 8pm. Tickets are £10 - for information, email [email protected]
Photo: Maria Alzamora