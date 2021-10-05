Cheeky chappie comedian Rob Beckett is resuming his interrupted tour, Wallop!, with a rearranged date at Sheffield City Hall on Friday. A familiar face from TV shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Would I Lie To You?, Rob says: "My show isn’t going to sort out Brexit but it will take your mind off it for an hour and a half." Tickets: www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/event/rob-beckett-october-2021

Here's 9 fun things to do in Sheffield this weekend - from comedy to food and music

If you’re looking for entertaining ideas in Sheffield this weekend, your search may be over.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 12:21 pm

Just browse through our pictures to find ideas including stand-up comedy from Rob Beckett, a seventh birthday celebration at Peddler’s Market or a beer festival at Heeley City Farm.

1. Beer down on farm

Heeley City Farm are holding their first beer festival in two years on Friday (5pm-10pm) and Saturday (1pm-10pm). Beers, including a Sheffield-brewed lager, 10 cask lines and two keg lines. There will also be food and music. All beers will be vegan, and gluten free and alcohol-free beers will be available. Pictured, Sam Bennett, organiser of the 2018 event, keeping

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Market birthday

The popular Peddler's Market celebrates its seventh birthday at Peddler Warehouse, 92 Burton Road, Neepsend with a mixture of food and music. Performing on Friday night are Renegade Brass Band, who perform hip-hop beats on brass instruments, and Apricot Ballroom DJs are on the decks on Saturday. The event runs from 5-11pm on Friday and 2-11pm pn Saturday. Book a table at www.peddlerwarehouse.com/peddler-7th-birthday or just walk in.

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

3. Palaces of fun

Sheffield libraries are hosting Fun Palaces events this weekend as part of a nationwide celebration of culture and communities. Events running at Firth Park, Crystal Peaks, Highfield, Woodseats and Hillsbroough libraries on Friday and Saturday include a craft swap, still life drawing, family board games sessions, origami, yoga and yarn crafts. Check out details at shefflibraries.blogspot.com and for events at other venues, head to funpalaces.co.uk

Photo: DEAN ATKINS

4. Folk fun

High-octane folk trio Granny's Attic are the guests of The Beehive Folk Club at Harthill Village Hall near Killamarsh on Friday, October 1 at 8pm. Tickets are £10 - for information, email [email protected]

Photo: Maria Alzamora

