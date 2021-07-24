Here are all the acts performing on the final day of Tramlines - and where and when they will be performing

Tramlines returns to Hillsborough Park after a year off due to COVID-19 Crowd having fun as the music returns to Hillsborough

Sarah Nulty Main Stage

Kicking things off on the main stage at 12.30pm is Manchester-based indie artist Phoebe Green. She will be followed by festival favourites The Fratellis at 1.30pm, and Liverpudlian four-piece Spinn at 2.45pm. At 3.30pm local legend The Reytons will be taking over. BRIT award winner for British Breakthrough Act 2019, Tom Walker will be taking to the stage at 4.45pm. For many the next will be the highlight of the entire festival, as rapper and grime star Dizzee Rascal will be going bonkers at 6.00pm. Closing the main stage is 90s rock band Supergrass at 7.30pm.

T’other Stage

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tramlines returns to Hillsborough Park after a year off due to COVID-19 Crowd having fun as the music returns to Hillsborough

Tom Ward will be starting things off on the comedy stage at 12.50pm. He’ll be followed by Ivo Graham at 1.15pm and Emmanuel Sonubi at 1.40pm. Punny one-liner machine Milton Jones will be on at 2.05pm. It’s back to music with Ed Cosens at 2.45, and Holly Humberstone at 3.45pm. The Snuts are on at 4.45pm before alt pop band Sundara Karma at 6.00pm. Last on T’other stage is two time Mercury prize nominated artsy rock band Everything Everything.

The Library

Huw and the Greater Good will be delivering soulful, empowering music from 1.30pm. Sheffield’s own Teah Lewis will be performing from 2.30pm. KIN are on at 3.30pm, followed by another homegrown act, Sheafs at 4.30pm who will be bringing powerful post punk energy. Baby Queen, a South African born vocalist who sings about her experiences of moving to London and finding herself among the movers and shakers will be on at 5.30pm. The Pale White, who are about to release their debut album, are not to be missed at 6.30pm. Closing The Library is The Big Moon, the pop-punk four piece at 7,45pm.

The Leadmill Stage

Tramlines returns to Hillsborough Park after a year off due to COVID-19 Crowd having fun as the music returns to Hillsborough

Horror-punk band Havelocke will be bursting onto the stage at 12.45pm. They are truly the alternative band’s alternative band. At 2.00pm it’s Blue Kubricks, an alt-funk rock band. Then at 3.00pm new kids on the block, Workfriends will be delivering an authentic DIY sound. Captain Avery and the Cosmic Triceratops will be taking surreal band names to new heights with an out of this world performance at 4.15pm. West London punk group Chubby and the Gang are up at 5.30pm. At 7.00pm Saint Raymond will be showcasing some indie pop anthems, before a live DJ set closes the show.

The Open Arms

Jamaican-British poet Danae Wellington will be telling stories of Blackness and spirituality at 1.30pm, followed at 2.00pm by spoken word artist Miss Yankey. SheBeKeke will be serving up a mixture of poetry and music at 2.30pm. At 3.05pm, Seigfried Komidashi’s experimental set will merge nature, sound and space. Rapper Algernon Cornelius takes to the stage at 3.35pm, followed by the massively energetic Hip Hop Karaoke which will definitely get the stage bouncing. The Mariachis, (yes, those guys of the Doritos adverts) are on at 5.30pm and Sing It Back will be injecting even more madness as 6.45pm. To wind things down, or more than likely, send the crowd into a fever, ABBA Party will be finishing things up at The Open Arms at 8.00pm.