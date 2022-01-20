The former One Direction singer was due to perform in the Steel City in March, after postponing a number of shows in light of the Covid pandemic.

However he has now cancelled the arena dates – including his gigs in Australia and New Zealand – and has instead launched a new ‘Love On Tour’ for 2022.

Harry Styles has cancelled his show at Sheffield Utilita Arena - this is how to get a refund and tickets to his Manchester Old Trafford stadium tour date. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

The new tour will see him heading to stadiums across the UK, including Old Trafford in Manchester and Wembley in London.

He has now apologised for the inconvenience of cancelling the arena shows and issued an update on how to get tickets for the new dates – as well as what to do if you already had tickets for the Sheffield Arena show.

Here is everything you need to know.

Harry Styles Sheffield Utilita Arena show cancelled

Harry was due to perform at Sheffield Arena in March after his original 2020 tour was postponed in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

However, the date has since been cancelled, along with a number of other arena shows across the world.

A statement on the Utilita Arena website reads: “Due to unavoidable changes, we regret to inform you that Harry Styles Arena Tour at the Utilita Arena Sheffield has been cancelled.”

A statement from Harry’s representatives adds: “We’re writing to let you know that the Harry Styles show at Utilita Arena Sheffield has been cancelled. He has just announced a UK Stadium date at Manchester Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday 15th June 2022, and you’ll receive exclusive presale access to tickets as a holder of tickets to the Arena shows.”

How to get a refund for the Harry Styles Sheffield Arena show

Sheffield Utilita Arena says it is currently in the process of contacting all customers who booked through its Arena Box Office and anyone who had tickets does not need to do anything as refunds will automatically be issued to their original payment method.

Customers who booked tickets through a different ticketing agent are being asked to contact them direct for their refund policy.

The Arena says ‘please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused’ and says anyone with further questions should contact the Box Office.

How to get tickets for the Harry Styles Manchester Old Trafford show

Anyone who previously held tickets to the Harry Styles show at Sheffield Utilita Arena is being invited to join a presale to grab tickets for his new Old Trafford gig.

In a statement, Harry said: “I’m so happy to announce ‘Love On Tour 2022’ stadium dates in the UK. If you had tickets for the arena shows, you are invited to an exclusive 48-hour presale from 9am on January 24.

"Thank you so much, I’m so excited. I love you. H.”

The Manchester Old Trafford stadium show will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 5pm.

The Wembley show will take place on Saturday, June 18.