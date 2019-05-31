Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone set for 40ft-screen in Sheffield – backed by a live orchestra
Sheffield City Hall will be screening the first Harry Potter film next year – backed by a live orchestra.
The Czech National Symphony Orchestra will be performing Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.
The lucky Sheffield audience will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing the Czech National Symphony Orchestra perform John Williams’ unforgettable score live.In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films.
Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert in June 2016, more than 1.3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 900 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2019.
In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Harry Potter learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two wizards and possesses magical powers of his own.
At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he learns the high-flying sport of Quidditch and plays a thrilling ‘live’ chess game en route to facing a Dark Wizard bent on destroying him.
Tickets for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone In Concert (subject to booking fees) at Sheffield City Hall are available online at www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk through the ticket hotline on 0114 2 789 789 and in person at the Sheffield City Hall Box Office.
Tickets go on sale on June 7 at 10am wih the performance set for September 13.