Harrogate's Phoenix Players hand over cheque to Martin House Children' Hospice
It’s almost a year since the Harrogate Phoenix Players premiered the Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy at the Harrogate Theatre and the company is in rehearsals for the next musical production All Shook Up.
This big Broadway jukebox musical, based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, featuring the music of Elvis Presley and book by Broadway giant Joe Pietro, boasts more than 25 classic Elvis rock’n’roll numbers.
Together with a big rock’n’roll band, featuring 11 professional musicians, will really make this an unforgettable show.
But as well as their vision of creating fantastic musical theatre with local theatrical talent, the company’s mission is also to continue their unwavering support for Martin House Children’s Hospice.
Following the success of The Addams Family, Phoenix chairman Mark Sowden, himself a long-term supporter of Martin House, was proud to present a cheque for £1,000 to Rebecca Taylor, the regional fundraiser for Martin House Children's Hospice.
Most Popular
"It’s incredibly humbling to visit Martin House Children’s Hospice and see what a wonderful space it is for seriously ill children and their families in their time of need.
"Thanks to all our supporters and sponsors, The Addams Family was the success we hoped it would be so we were able to present this wonderful charity with such a fantastic sum of money.
"Despite the current financial crisis, we are still intending to stage an amazing and successful show with a beautiful set, fabulous costumes and fantastic music.
"We have a great cast, great production team and a great show – so we are ready to present a wonderful show and raise even more money for Martin House. It’s a big challenge, but a very worthwhile one.
All Shook Up plays at the Harrogate Theatre from Thursday March 23 to Saturday March 25, daily at at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.
Book tickets online at: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or call: 01423 502 116.