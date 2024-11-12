Harrogate International Festivals' Sunday Series of concerts revealed for 2025

Trumpet player Aaron Azunda Akugbo made his debut at the Royal Festival Hall with Chineke

The Harrogate International Sunday Series returns early next year with a new programme of concerts featuring some of the best young talent in classical music.

For more than 30 years, the series has delighted audiences by bringing world-class classical musicians to the heart of Yorkshireand now the Sunday morning coffee concerts are back with more virtuoso performers.

The five concerts, which run from January to April, feature pianist Junyan Chen, violinist Leia Zhu, trumpet and harp duo Aaron Azunda Akugbo and Milo Harper, pianist Amiri Harewood and the Fibonacci Quartet.

Opening the season is Junyan Chen, who won the silver medal at the 2024 Leeds International Piano Competition and is one of the fastest rising stars in the piano world, on Sunday January 26.

Chen will perform a programme featuring pieces by Bach, Beethoven, Bartók and Liszt.

Eighteen-year-old violin prodigy Leia Zhu will take to the Old Swan stage for her Harrogate debut on February 9.

Zhu, who made her first appearance at Newcastle City Hall at the age of four, was the youngest musician to be included on the 2022 list of 30 brilliant young musicians under the age of 30 by Classic FM.

Aaron Azunda Akugbo and Milo Harper will bring a “revelatory pairing of trumpet and harp” when they perform on March 2.

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, trumpet player Akugbo made his debut at the Royal Festival Hall with Chineke.

He’s joined by Harper, who has performed with the likes of the Berlin Staatskapelle and London Philharmonic Orchestra, to create a unique collaboration that blends music both past and present.

Harrogate Music Festival Young Musician and winner of the Dorothy Parkinson Memorial Award for Young British Artists 2024, Amiri Harewood returns to Harrogate by popular demand on March 23.

He will perform a new programme including Brahms’ Piano Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op.5 alongside works by Prokofiev and Shostakovich, among others.

Bringing the programme to a close on April 6 with a grand finale is the Fibonacci Quartet.

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s leading young string quartets, the Fibonacci Quartet are the only ensemble to win both first and audience prizes at the Premio Paolo Borciani International String Quartet Competition in Italy.

The multi-prize-winning quartet will perform works by Haydn, Smetana and Beethoven.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “This year’s incredible line-up includes award-winning young performers and offers audiences the opportunity to see some of the classical music superstars of the future.”

All of the Sunday Series concerts take place at Harrogate’s Old Swan Hotel at 11am.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from the Harrogate International Festivals website: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/ or by calling the box office on 01423 562 303.