Halle Orchestra back at Sheffield City Hall for new concert season

The Halle Orchestra open the new Sheffield International Concert season with a programme of Beethoven and Shostakovich.

By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 16th September 2019, 24:00 am
Hallé Orchestra pricipal clarinettest Sergio Castello Lopez

The Hallé will be under the baton of the young Finnish conductor Klaus Mäkelä, and will be joined by award-winning pianist Vikingur Ólafsson. He will perform Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto.

Opening the concert is the heroic overture to Prometheus – a ballet that Beethoven wrote the music for. This uplifting opening is followed by Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto.

The Hallé recently released a recording of Shostakovich’s compelling Fifth Symphony which ends the evening.

All ticket holders are invited to attend a season launch talk with Geoffrey Owen of the orchestra. There will also be a performance from members Sergio Castelló López (clarinet) and Jim Muirhead (piano) to launch the new SICS Sessions initiative. This pre-concert event is free for ticket holders.