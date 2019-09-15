Halle Orchestra back at Sheffield City Hall for new concert season
The Halle Orchestra open the new Sheffield International Concert season with a programme of Beethoven and Shostakovich.
The Hallé will be under the baton of the young Finnish conductor Klaus Mäkelä, and will be joined by award-winning pianist Vikingur Ólafsson. He will perform Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto.
Opening the concert is the heroic overture to Prometheus – a ballet that Beethoven wrote the music for. This uplifting opening is followed by Beethoven’s First Piano Concerto.
The Hallé recently released a recording of Shostakovich’s compelling Fifth Symphony which ends the evening.
All ticket holders are invited to attend a season launch talk with Geoffrey Owen of the orchestra. There will also be a performance from members Sergio Castelló López (clarinet) and Jim Muirhead (piano) to launch the new SICS Sessions initiative. This pre-concert event is free for ticket holders.