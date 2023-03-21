Halifax date for Ocean Colour Scene's new tour

Indie-rock legends Ocean Colour Scene have announced a 13-date UK tour for this year including a gig in Halifax.

Ocean Colour Scene play the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Thursday August 24

Ocean Colour Scene frontman Simon Fowler, guitarist Steve Cradock and drummer Oscar Harrison will perform their biggest hits and anthems, including The Riverboat Song, The Circle, Traveller’s Tune, Hundred Mile High City and The Day We Caught The Train.

Formed in Birmingham in 1989, Ocean Colour Scene spent six years fine-tuning their sound before lighting up the Britpop party with three Top five albums; 1996’s Moseley Shoals, 1997’s Marchin’ Already and 1999’s One From The Modern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band has also achieved seventeen Top 40 singles, including a staggering run of nine successive Top 20 singles and a mantelpiece full of awards.

Most Popular

As with all the best groups, behind the swagger and style were great songs, with words and melodies that found their way into the public’s hearts.

Honing their craft in the spirit of the soul, folk and blues greats who inspired them, Ocean Colour Scene’s celebrated live shows have cemented the relationship between the band and their fiercely loyal fanbase, with each concert serving as a communal outpouring of hope and joy, boasting the most life-affirming singalongs you’re likely to hear anywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the upcoming shows, Simon Fowler said: “After starting with a short run of dates in the summer, it’s going to be great ending the year on the road with Ocean Colour Scene, playing all the hits and more for some proper pre-Christmas partying with our fans.”

Guitarist Steve Cradock said: “This feels like the first proper tour Ocean Colour Scene have done in years. Last year we managed six dates because of the World Cup and the year before Covid was still scaring people, so we are going to make it something special. .”

Drummer Oscar Harrison said: “Looking forward to seeing everyone on tour – and we’re very happy that the final night will take place in Glasgow, a city with whom Ocean Colour Scene has always had a very special relationship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad