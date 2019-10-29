The Hairy Bikers

With their irresistible enthusiasm, The Hairy Biker’s tour offers an epic night of cooking and conversation. And they re coming to a venue near you.

The 2020 September and October tour – full dates and venue details below – begins in Belfast and includes Dublin, Isle of Man, Harrogate, Hull, Halifax, Buxton, Nottingham, York, Blackpool, Leicester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Llandudno, Stoke, Northampton, Birmingham, Bath and Cardiff.

It continues in Torquay, Swansea, Southampton, Warwick, Cambridge, Reading, Perth, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Grimsby, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Gateshead, Guildford, Southend, Ipswich, Brighton and ends in Folkestone.

National treasures Dave and Si are promising an evening of food, frolics and tales from a life on the road.

It follows huge public demand after the success of their major UK tour earlier this year

The Hairy Bikers have been entertaining Britain with their TV shows for over a decade and have sold in excess of 5.7 million copies of their books.

They understand the importance of great food and home cooking to every household. Their unique blend of foodie expertise, humour and motorbike enthusiasm has earned them a huge and loyal following.

They are regular faces on the BBC, with many Prime-Time TV successes tucked under their leathers. Their recent series ROUTE 66 is available on iPlayer now – CLICK HERE.

Their new book One Pot Wonders is released on Thursday, October 31 – CLICK HERE.

With their unique blend of tasty recipes, cheeky humour and irresistible enthusiasm, The Hairy Bikers have become Britain's favourite food heroes.

New book One Pot Wonders

Born and bred in Barrow-in-Furness, Dave Myers' versatile skills have taken him to some unusual places. He worked in a steelworks as a student, to finance his studies in Fine Arts, and later joined the BBC as a make-up artist, specialising in prosthetics.

Si King hails from North East England and is a big, blond bearded biker with an infectious laugh. He worked for many years as an Assistant Director and Locations Manager for film and television, including the Harry Potter films.

Si and Dave met on the set of a TV drama in 1995 and have been cooking and riding together ever since.

They have now written over 20 cookbooks, including British Classics, Mediterranean Adventure, Mums Know Best, Bakeation, Meat Feasts and 12 Days of Christmas.

National treasures announce UK tour

In 2012, the boys shed more than six stone between them on The Hairy Dieters: How to Love Food and Lose Weight. They have also created a range of low-fat sauces (available in Asda and Ocado), launched an online subscription-based weight-loss club, The Hairy Bikers' Diet Club, and published an acclaimed autobiography, Blood, Sweat & Tyres.

No strangers to the live arena, The Hairy Bikers performed their sell-out BIG NIGHT OUT show in theatres across the UK in 2010 and completed another ambitious nationwide theatre tour in April 2013.

Earlier this year they embarked on a three-month UK theatre tour, involving an evening of cooking and conversation.

Si and Dave, in a joint statement, said: “We can’t wait to tour again in 2020. The audience is a huge part of our show, so no night is the same!

“There will be music, chat, food, questions, answers, fun and frolics. A perfect bikers night out! See you there.”

THE HAIRY BIKERS 2020 UK TOUR

Fri 25 Sep 20 Belfast Waterfront

Sat 26 Sep 20 Dublin Olympia

Tue 29 Sep 20 Isle of Man Villa Marina

Thu 01 Oct 20 Harrogate Royal Hall

Fri 02 Oct 20 Hull City Hall

Sat 03 Oct 20 Halifax Victoria Theatre

Sun 04 Oct 20 Buxton Opera House

Mon 05 Oct 20 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thu 08 Oct 20 York Barbican

Fri 09 Oct 20 Blackpool Opera House

Sat 10 Oct 20 Leicester De Montfort Hall

Sun 11 Oct 20 Sheffield City Hall

Mon 12 Oct 20 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Thu 15 Oct 20 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Fri 16 Oct 20 Stoke Victoria Hall

Sat 17 Oct 20 Northampton Derngate

Sun 18 Oct 20 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Wed 21 Oct 20 Bath Forum

Thu 22 Oct 20 Cardiff St David’s Hall

Fri 23 Oct 20 Torquay Princess Theatre

Sat 24 Oct 20 Swansea Brangwyn Hall

Sun 25 Oct 20 Southampton Guildhall

Thu 29 Oct 20 Warwick Arts Centre

Fri 30 Oct 20 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sat 31 Oct 20 Reading Hexagon

Thu 12 Nov 20 Perth Concert Hall

Fri 13 Nov 20 Aberdeen Music Hall

Sat 14 Nov 20 Edinburgh Queens Hall

Sun 15 Nov 20 Glasgow Theatre Royal

Thu 19 Nov 20 Grimsby Auditorium

Fri 20 Nov 20 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Sat 21 Nov 20 Middlesbrough Town Hall

Sun 22 Nov 20 Gateshead Sage

Wed 25 Nov 20 Guildford G Live

Thu 26 Nov 20 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Fri 27 Nov 20 Ipswich Regent

Sat 28 Nov 20 Brighton Theatre Royal

Sun 29 Nov 20 Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall