Guitar stars The Sherlocks announce UK headline tour including date in Sheffield

The 11 gigs are in February and March 2022, with the Sheffield date at the O2 Academy on February 25.

Bolton-upon-Dearne’s The Sherlocks grew from stints in working men’s clubs to rammed gigs on the nearby Sheffield scene, where they were embraced as the city’s next big guitar stars, set to launch the next wave of alt-rock.

As they stepped onto the NME/Radio 1 Stage at the Leeds leg of Reading and Leeds 2017, they announced that their debut album Live For The Moment had, that very day, entered the UK albums chart at Number Six.

However, just like every other band, The Sherlocks’ plans for 2020 were scuppered by coronavirus.

Completing an initial low-key UK tour in early March to support their 2019 second album Under Your Sky, their further planned tours of America and the Far East were forced to be scrapped. And while the rest of the world was put on hold, The Sherlocks were undergoing a rebirth.

Returning with a new line up and new ideas, the band are soon set to release their anticipated forthcoming album, World I Understand.

The four-piece are currently touring the UK as part of their Keep Our Independent Venues Alive tour – a run of shows across the UK’s most cherished independent venues to help support these spaces during their most challenging times.

With the ammunition of new material under their belts, next year’s headline tour kicks off in Blackpool on February 4 and ends in London on March 12. Expect the group to bring the magnetism and swagger they are known for to audiences across the nation in the new year.

“We can’t wait to get back out on tour with this new record”, says lead singer and songwriter Kiaran Crook. “It is without a doubt our strongest one yet and one that’s readymade for the live performances. It’s gonna be an absolute monster of a tour and we look forward to seeing you all at the front soon!”

Tickets are on sale from October 13. For details of the Sheffield date visit https://priority.o2.co.uk/tickets/616435731a48d700f9d586b4/the-sherlocks

