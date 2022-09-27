Great British Bake Off star Prue Leith announces first ever UK tour coming to Sheffield

The legendary Prue Leith is to embark on her first ever live tour ‘Nothing in Moderation’ in 2023.

The Star will on a 34-date tour and will travel across the UK including Sheffield before culminating at the London Palladium on 6 April.

So from venues to booking tickets here is everything you need to know about The Bake-off star coming to Sheffield.

Prue Leith.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Prue Leith?

Dame Prue Leith is a judge on the world’s biggest baking TV show The Great British Bake Off, who quickly became a firm favourite with audiences when she joined the show alongside Paul Hollywood in 2017.

Before Bake Off, Prue enjoyed great success in her career as a restaurateur, chef, writer and journalist. In the 1960s and 70s, Prue ran her own catering business.

Prue has written multiple cookery books and many features about food for publications including The Guardian and has appeared on many TV shows including Great British Menu and My Kitchen Rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where will the event take place?

The event will take place at Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday, 28 February 2023, at 7.30pm.

What is expected on the Tour?

Prue will share a myriad of fascinating anecdotes about her life: taking audiences through the ups and downs of being a successful restaurateur, novelist, businesswoman and Great British Bake Off judge; feeding the rich and famous, cooking for Royalty and even poisoning her clients - all told for the very first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half she will be joined on stage by Clive Tulloh, who will put questions to Prue from the audience, that they’ve always wanted to ask, making the show a unique night to remember.

Prue Leith says: “I’ve never done a stage show before and at 82 I’m probably nuts to try it, but it’s huge fun, makes the audience laugh and lets me rant away about the restaurant trade, publishers, TV and writing, and sing the praises of food, love and life.”

Where can I buy tickets?

You can book tickets directly from The Sheffield City Hall website – And hurry, as tickets will be going on sale on Thursday 29 September from Mickperrin.com

Advertisement Hide Ad