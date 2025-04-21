Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Live music from local talent and top quality chefs are expected to fill Graves Park this summer as part of the city’s newest food festival.

Sheffield’s biggest park will be host to the debut Graves Park Food Festival in August, which promises more than just a good meal as live music and a variety of activities will also fill people’s time during the two-day event.

Festival-goers can enjoy various cornerstone attractions, including the Street Food Arena, host to a variety of global cuisines and international flavours from Japan, Hungary, America, Greece, Italy, and everywhere in between.

Independent bars, artisan markets and live cookery demonstrations will all compliment the taste sensations on offer.

But for families hoping to entertain their youngsters, there will also be magic shows, circus workshops and performing arts.

On both days musical performers will also take the stage, bringing in talent from a variety of genres.

These are:

Saturday, August 30

Taking centre stage on Saturday evening is Liam Gray, one of the UK’s leading tributes to the career of Robbie Williams, delivering chart-topping hits from his solo career and time with Take That.

The afternoon also sees the likes of community-built Leeds Project Big Band, alternative rock outfit Waiting Forever, and red-hot blues trio Leeds City Stompers.

Graves Park Food Festival promises family friendly entertainment in one of Sheffield's biggest parks. The debut event this summer will include performances from the likes of saxophonist and tribute acts to some of Britain's biggest performers. | Graves Park Food Festival

Sunday, 31st August

Performing Sunday evening are ‘The Fab4’, a critically-acclaimed Beatles tribute known for capturing the authentic sound of their beloved hits. Celebrating their music for over 35 years, The Fab4 boast various accolades, including BBX performances and appearances at iconic Liverpool venues.

Sunday afternoon sees performances from pop and soul covers band WildHoney, guitar ensemble Knucklefuzz, Rock Choir, and the returning Leeds City Stompers.

Both mornings of the event open with Will Forrester Smooth Saxophone, while both evenings conclude with a vibrant set of Live Ibiza Sax.

Michael Johnston, festival director, said: “We’re putting everything into creating an exciting and memorable weekend for the city.

“There’s a fantastic variety of performers joining us, including soloists, bands and even choirs.

“Aside from live music, we’ll be announcing plenty more over the coming months”

