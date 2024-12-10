It’s been an interesting year in terms of pop culture - for all the furore surrounding ticket sales, the likes of Oasis and Sabrina Carpenter have still sold out their 2024 tours.

But who has been the most searched for musicians in 2024? Google have recently revealed the search trends and names that dominated their searches throughout the year, whether it be for gig tickets or to find out the intricacies of rock’s “Mr Nice Guy” going wayward.

With the year coming to an end, and of course a wrap coming up before new year about some of the biggest moments in popular culture in 2024, we’ve pulled together Google’s top ten list and offer up suggestions as to why they were the most searched for this year.

Did anyone on this list appear in your auto-complete fields on Google throughout 2024? Let’s take a look at who you were searching for - and why.

1 . Oasis No surprises that the big music news of 2024 was the reunion of the Gallagher Brothers and the subsequent Oasis world tour, which includes hugely anticipated dates in the United Kingdom in 2025. | Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . Sabrina Carpenter It's been quite the year for Sabrina Carpenter - tickets for her shows in the United Kingdom kicked off what was set to be a conversation regarding ticket prices and "dynamic pricing," while more recently the subject of Carpenter's love life, including her dalliance with Barry Keoghan, have been the subject of Google searches. | Netflix Photo Sales

3 . One Direction Liam Payne's tragic death saw people searching for One Direction this year, in the hopes that before the death of Payne there could be a chance for the iconic pop group to get back together. Instead, searches focused later in 2024 on Payne and the incident in Buenos Aires in October of this year. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Dave Grohl In news that shocked Foo Fighters fans (but sadly not us older fanbase), Dave Grohl revealed on social media that he has a new child - born out of his marriage to Jordyn Blum. The news caused waves after Grohl's seemingly "nice guy of rock" persona was crushed in the process for many. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima Photo Sales