The shows were originally announced last summer, and were set to take place in May 2021.

However, due to UK coronavirus restrictions at the time, the band pushed the tour dates back until November.

In addition to the Sheffield show, they also added two new shows at Portsmouth Guildhall and Brighton Centre.

Glass Animals will play Sheffield's O2 Academy on Sunday, November 21, as part of their tour for their third album, 'Dreamland'.

The band will have played Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Leeds, Bristol and London before stopping off in Sheffield.

Who is the Glass Animals support act?

The support act is Biig Piig, the musical moniker of 23-year-old Jessica Smyth, an Irish singer and rapper, based in West London.

Glass Animals rescheduled their tour from May 2021, due to the UK's Covid restrictions. The band will be supported by Biig Piig on the Sheffield leg of the 'Dreamland' tour. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

When do doors open for Glass Animals?

Doors are open from 7.00pm, so arrive anytime to grab a pint from the bar and secure your spot for the show.

What is the Glass Animals setlist?

Glass Animals are touring their album ‘Dreamland’ so fans can expect to hear hits from the new release as well as older favourites.

According to Setlist.fm, the band opened their Portsmouth show on November 14 with ‘Life Itself’.

This was followed by ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’, ‘Tangerine’, ‘Black Mambo’, ‘Hot Sugar’, ‘The Other Side of Paradise’, ‘Space Ghost Coast to Coast’, ‘Waterfalls Coming Out Your Mouth’, ‘Your Love (Déjà Vu)’, ‘Take A Slice’, ‘Gooey’, ‘Youth’, before the band closed with ‘Pork Soda’.

For the encore, the band played ‘Toyko Drifting’ and ‘Heat Waves’.

While the setlist is not guaranteed to be the same at the Sheffield show, it’s a good indication of what the band is likely to play.

What else can fans expect from the Glass Animals show?

The band has been giving out disposable cameras at dates on the tour and encouraging fans to take snaps of each other.

The band said: “Use em at will. take pictures of anything u like…friends, ur outfit, ur boyfriend’s nipple whatever. and give it back to the merch stall end of show! all pics will be posted on @dreamlandintheuk if suitable for human eyes. X”

So as well as lots of great music, it looks like fans can expect to get their own memories of the night commemorated on the band’s official channels.

Where to park for Sheffield O2 Academy?

If you’re driving to the Glass Animals show, the closest 24-hour, Monday-Sunday car park is Britannnia Parking, Arundel Gate, Sheffield. The postcode for your sat nav is S1 2PN.

Who are Glass Animals?

Glass Animals are an indie rock band from Oxford.

The band is composed of childhood friends Dave Bayley, Drew MacFarlane, Edmund Irwin-Singer, and Joe Seaward.

The group released their debut EP ‘Leaflings’ in 2012, while still at university, before releasing their self-titled EP in 2013.

After catching the attention of producer Paul Epworth (Adele, Coldplay, Paul McCartney, and Bruno Mars), Epworth signed the band to his label Wolf Tone and the band released their debut album ‘Zaba’.