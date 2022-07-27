One of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2021 is returning for season 2. Ginny and Georgia has already wrapped its second season, and now fans are just awaiting news about what’s next for Ginny and Georgia Miller, played by Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey.

The coming-of-age series follows the mother-daughter duo as they settle down in Wellsbury, New England, with Georgia’s son Austin following the death of Georgia’s husband.

The series sees Ginny and Georgia leaving Texas to relocate to a smaller town to start afresh. Without delving into too many potential spoilers, the series explored some heavy topics including crime, race, as well as expected content like marriage, friendships, and family dramas.

When will season 2 of Ginny and Georgia be on Netflix?

No release date or even window has been officially announced.

Though fans have a best estimate that Ginny and Georgia season 2 will squeeze onto Netflix in fall 2022 or early 2023.

Who is in the cast of Ginny and Georgia in Season 2?

The first season of Ginny and Georgia starred Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen, Felix Mallard as Marcus, Sara Waisglass as Max, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph, and Raymond Ablack as Joe.

All of the cast is expected to return for season 2 as they were all featured in the season 2 announcement video.

What will happen in season 2 of Ginny and Georgia?

With Georgia’s potential involvement in the death and disappearance of her previous husband. Fans believe we could see the series take a really dark turn if the consequences of her actions eventually catch up with her. We’ve already seen several figures from the family’s past re-emerge, and it is expected for viewers to see more of this in a potential season 2.

We also saw Ginny and Austin leave under difficult circumstances at the end of season one. Fans also predict that their dad, Zion, will leave Boston for Wellsbury to be closer with his kids. If there are still sparks present between him and Georgia, this could create tension in her new relationship with Paul.

Where can I watch Ginny and Georgia?