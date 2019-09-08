Giant puppets to take over Doncaster town centre in free show Rise!
An annual theatre spectacle will once again take over the streets of Doncaster town centre.
Following from the success of Colour of Time in 2015, followed in later years by Clash of Drums, Colour of Light and Arka last year, Doncaster theatre Cast presents Rise!, described as “an outdoor spectacular of giant proportions”.
This free outdoor performance will see giant puppets walk through the streets of Doncaster before ending in front of Cast for a big finale.
The story will celebrate people who have changed the lives of others for the better, and how they hand over their legacy to the future of Doncaster.
As well as the giant puppets, the show, which takes place on Firday (September 13) at 8pm, features performances by local choirs.
Recommended for ages 7+