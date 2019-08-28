Get dancing to live weekend music in Leopold Square, Sheffield
There’s a weekend of outdoor live music in Sheffield city centre as summer draws to a close.
On Saturday (August 31), Larry Van Kriedt performs from 2pm to 4.30pm in Leopold Square.
From Australia, via Los Angeles, to hopefully sunny Sheffield, Larry has seen it and done it all.
Now playing guitar and singing jazz, soul, blues and world-influenced jams, Larry has raw authenticity and musical experience in spades.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
On Sunday at the same time it’s the turn of Danny Maddocks.
With a taste for both gentlemen's tailoring and sweet Telecaster guitar licks, Danny must count as one of Yorkshire's most stylish musicians.
An in-demand singer and guitarist, Danny brings a band mixing up blues, jazz and soul covers with his own original songs.