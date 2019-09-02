Get a bite-sized taste of new Sheffield shows at Theatre Deli
Sheffield venue Theatre Deli is hosting taster nights of new theatre with shows for both adults and children.
On September 7, HOP, SKIP, JUMP! features bite-sized pieces of new children's theatre and performance, with four 20-minute shows.
Following the fun on stage, members of the audience can go behind the scenes, meet the performers and tell them what you thought about the show!
On September 10, there’s a Meze Mix Scratch Night.
Snippets of new work range from immersive theatre to comedy and new writing on their way to becoming full-length shows. Again, the idea is for the audience to let the performers know what they thought, to help them develop their work.
Both events are ‘pay as you feel’ – chip in what you thought the show was worth on the night. Register for a free ticket at eventbrite.co.uk