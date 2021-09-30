Gerry Cinnamon Sheffield: Who is the support act, what is the setlist and where can I park for Utilita Arena
As popular Scottish singer, Gerry Cinnamon prepares to play Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, here is everything you need to know about tonight’s show.
After Covid-19 regulations meant Gerry’s Sheffield gig had to be rescheduled, fans of the former scaffolder and plumber, who delivers gritty songs in a thick Scottish accent, will finally get to see him perform in Sheffield tonight.
Who will be supporting Gerry Cinnamon?
Indie quartet, Circa Waves, who formed in Liverpool are the concert’s one and only support act. The band are best known for catchy singles like ‘Stuck In My Teeth’ and ‘Get Away’.
What are the approximate timings for tonight’s gig?
4pm: Queuing at venue and car park opens (no access to venue before this time)
6.30pm: Doors open
7.35pm: Circa Waves
8.50pm: Gerry Cinnamon
11pm: Curfew
How can I get there and where can I park?
Those travelling via public transport can get a yellow tram or tram train from city centre stops including City Hall; Cathedral and Castle Street to the Arena/Olympic Legacy Park stop and walk three minutes to the arena. You can also get the X10 bus from stop AG6 on Arundel Gate to Attercliffe Common/Amberley Street and walk four minutes to the arena. People driving to the arena can use 1,000 on-site car parking spaces available in car parks A & B with an additional parking facility at car park C within a 1 minute walk from the venue for 200 cars.
Which songs is he likely to play?
Set lists from recent gigs in the same tour show Gerry performing hits including Lullaby; Sometimes; What Have You Done; Fickle McSelfish; Canter; Ghost; Diamonds In The Mud and Sun Queen.
Do I need to have a vaccine passport to attend?
According to the Arena’s website, customers may be asked to show proof of their ‘Covid status,’ which can include:
- NHS Covid pass on the NHS App – click here for instructions on how to download your NHS Covid pass from the NHS app
- NHS Covid pass letter from NHS – click here for instructions on how to obtain your NHS Covid pass letter or by calling NHS 119
- Negative Lateral flow or PCR test result text or email (dated within 24 hours of event date).
- Self-declared exemptions will be permitted