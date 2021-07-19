Gang Beasts take over Sheffield's National Videogames Museum this summer

Gang Beasts Takeover at the National Videogames Museum in Sheffield this summer

From July 22 to August 31, visitors to the NVM on Angel Street will be able to get together to bash their friends and family whilst playing the game, as well as getting a never-before-seen insight into how the game was created and took the world by storm.

The curators at the NVM have had full access to the Sheffield offices where Gang Beasts was created and have sourced materials that showcase the stories behind the game. This includes the famous boxing ring, which serves as an iconic symbol of the playful melee of the game.

Visitors will also be able to take part in the Beef City Fashion Week, a costume competition to design an outfit for a Gang Beast character.

The winners will be judged by a panel of videogame developers and fashion designers from Sheffield. Winners from different age groups will be awarded special prizes from the Gang Beasts and NVM team.

This is the first major new programme at the National Videogame Museum since it reopened after closure due to Covid-19.

Other national and internationally-recognised projects include its recent Animal Crossing Diaries project.

Fun times at the National Videogames Museum in Sheffield

Marketing officer Conor Clarke said “Gang Beasts has forever been the most popular game on display at our museum, as well as being one of the most successful games worldwide over the past few years.

"To be able to partner with Boneloaf on this summer programme is an absolute delight and an honour.

"The team have been incredibly generous and kind with their time and support of the museum and showcasing how their ultra-successful game was created right here in Sheffield has been an absolute joy.

"It’s nearly been as much fun as actually playing the game. Nearly.”

The team at Boneloaf said: “We’re excited to show some examples of the many experiments, iterations and mistakes we made with the development and promotion of Gang Beasts to the NVM’s audiences, especially to those that want to make their own games.”

Gang Beasts-related content is included with the museum entry price, including the fashion competition. Pre-booking is recommended.