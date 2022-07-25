Gallery: Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott put on an outstanding performance at South Yorkshire football stadium

Young Wigan lads The Lathams started proceedings and proved their right to be up there with a first rate set and I can see bigger and better things coming from them in the not so distance future.

Next up were The Proclaimers, just brilliant, first time I’ve caught them live but they just added to the fabulous atmosphere.

And then came our headliners - Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott - great to hear her back to full strength after illness.

Tracks came thick and fast and, for oldies like me, hearing tunes that go back some 30 years was just amazing.

I've seen Paul Heaton MANY times but this has to be up there as one of his best gigs to date – and that’s saying something.

If you weren’t there – you should have been.

A perfect ten.

