Fundraiser to pay tribute to Sheffield's own Elvis Presley

Steve was born Steve Richardson in July 1942 and passed away October 2001.

He was a well known in the music scene, in the 50s up to the late 90s, in and around Sheffield.

Long-time fan and friend Mike Lawton said: “He did not have to try to sing like Elvis, he just did it naturally, although his talking voice was pure Sheffield.”

Steve Denton

Friends and family are celebrating Steve’s life with a tribute night – and raise money for St Luke’s Hospice which gave care to Steve in his final days.

There will be Elvis and Steve tracks played during the evening, with music from rock ‘n’ roll band, Mystery Train, including a number of Elvis songs.

The event will take place Friday October 22 at The Railway, Penistone Road, Wadsley from 7.30pm.