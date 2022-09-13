Full programme and rundown revealed for 19th Scarborough Jazz Festival

The New York Brass Band is back at Scarborough Jazz Festival this year

Surely the Spa, with its magnificent, refurbished Victorian Grand Hall, must be one of the finest venues in the UK, if not the world,” said festival director Mike Gordon.

“We think this fineness is matched by the superb musicianship you can experience throughout the weekend.

"The acts we have booked are amazing. There’s the usual mix of established performers – but only those who continue to break new ground – and lesser known innovative acts.”

Trombone star Dennis Rollins is one of the stars of this year's Scarborough Jazz Festival

Among the highlights are Martin Taylor and Ulf Wakenius.

"It really is a great privilege and a tremendous opportunity for the festival audience to have two of the world’s greatest guitarists playing together in Scarborough,” said Mike. "It will be a fantastic climax to Saturday evening. This will be a very special act and I’m very excited about it.”

Mike also spotlighted vocalist Georgia Cecile. “The singer is at the helm of the new wave of UK jazz-pop crossover artists and has been tipped as ‘One To Watch’,” he said.

Georgia is Inspired by the likes of Nancy Wilson, Duke Ellington and Stevie Wonder and her debut album Only The Lover Sings topped the UK Jazz and Blues charts.

Guitarists Martin Taylor and Ulf Ulf Wakenius

This is the programme for the weekend:

Friday September 23

12.30pm: Os Caros – The Edison Machada Project

The project is a tribute to Edison Machado the pioneer of samba and bossa nova on the drum kit. Led by drummer John Settle and featuring some of the north's top jazz musicians, the band aims to bring about awareness of one of the most important musicians you've never heard of.

2.15pm: Nicola Farnon and the Dave Newton Trio

Humphrey Lyttleton said of Nicola: ‘A remarkable performer on stage and an outstandingly swinging and propulsive bass player …’ Dave Newton is one of the great UK pianists

4pm: Dennis Rollins’ Funky-Funk

This is a great jazz groove band led by trombonist Dennis Rollins. The music includes a reworking of some classic funk compositions in the way of Herbie Hancock and Stevie Wonder. It's a joyous occasion.

7pm: Lunar Octet

The award-winning band from the USA plays original and eclectic music drawing on Cuban and Puerto Rican salsa, rock, South African high-life music and Brazilian sambas to forge a new sound enriched by these traditions.

8.45pm: Alan Barnes and Dave Newton

Probably the best reeds/piano duo around. Always exploring new ground and always receiving the highest praise in festival audience evaluations.

10.30pm: Bansangu

Saxophonist Paul Booth has united an all-star line up for his Afro/samba/fusion 22-piece super big band Bansangu Orchestra.

Saturday September 24

12.30pm: New York Brass Band

This will be a happy, lively start to the Saturday from a powerful team of some of Yorkshire’s finest musicians packing an arsenal of percussion, sax, trumpets, trombones and sousaphone and with arepertoire with a broad range of styles from jazz to pop, reggae to funk and New Orleans to ska.

2.15pm: Ben Crosland’s Solway Stories

Bass guitarist and composer Ben Crosland’s memories of the countryside around the Solway Firth inspired him to write these twelve musical vignettes beautifully performed with impressive solos by trumpeter Steve Waterman and Steve Lodder on keyboards.

4pm: Iain Ballamy, UK, and Stian Cartensen, Norway

The resonance of button accordion – Stian – and tenor saxophone – Iain – is a rare, rich and beautiful sonority. In the hands of these two exceptional musicians it is a combination capable of a great range of moods and textures portrayed with great dexterity.

7pm: The Simon Spillett Big Band Plays Tubby Hayes

Simon Spillett, biographer, renowned saxophonist, bandleader and leading authority on Hayes, has assembled an all-star band to play the big band charts of the late, great Tubby Hayes.

8.45pm: Georgia Cecile

“Cecile’s voice is really spectacular. Her and pianist Stevenson are clearly a pairing to watch out fo,” – Jamie Cullum.Georgia scooped Best Album at the 2021 Jazz Awards. She toured as the main support for Gregory Porter opening four sold-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall. She is now making waves across the Atlantic.

10.30 pm: Martin Taylor and Ulf Wakenius

Two of the greatest guitarists in the world have joined forces.

Martin Taylor worked with Stephane Grappelli for 11 years filling the guitar chair for Django Reinhardt and Ulf Wakenius worked with Oscar Peterson for 10 years filling the guitar chair for Joe Pass, Herb Ellis and Barney Kessel. A very special act.

Sunday September 25

12.30pm: Shirley Smart Trio

Trailblazing cellist and composer Shirley Smart has a vast array of musical influences.

The trio features two of the UK's leading lights in world-influenced jazz – John Crawford on piano, and Demi Garcia Sabat on percussion.

2.15pm: John Law’s Re-Creations

John’s quartet was one of the big highlights of the 2019 festival. He has a new programme.

The quartet still features amazing saxophonist and Parliamentary Jazz Award winner Sam Crockatt.

4pm: A Time Remembered

The music of Bill Evans sung by the legendary Norma Winstone backed by three outstanding musicians: Nikki Iles, keyboards, Stan Sulzmann, sax, and Dave Green, bass.

7pm: Hannah Horton Quartet

“Hannah Horton blows funky tenor, gutsy baritone and can write a good tune,” wrote Bebop Spoken Here on her latest release, Inside Out.

8.45pm: Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers: Rory Ingham Sextet

This project demonstrates hard-bop with a frighteningly fresh feel; the music is wildly high-energy and unbelievably swinging. Featuring some of the very finest talent on the British Jazz scene.