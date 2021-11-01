From Old Trafford to LA, then The Voice and back home again, introducing Paul Pashley

“I’m just a Sheffield lad who loves to sing, I not only like to incorporate the originals but also take something like Watermelon Sugar and I like to put my own take on it, because I think for this genre to survive, it needs to be given a fresh sound. Something which I’m hopefully young enough to do.” And, you’d have to agree… still in his thirties, Paul brings a very much appreciated vision of modern-day swing.

“It’s part of the reason I put a show together called Swings A 21st Century Thing”, and he’s bringing it to the Crookes Club in Sheffield on November 7, which is next week. “The show is a combination of what you would and also a bit of what you wouldn’t expect when it comes to swing. We did a show in Hull and there were 23 and 24-year-olds in the audience and they loved it. I don’t think they expected such modern songs in that style.”

It’s such a Yorkshire, nay Sheffield take on describing not just the genre but Paul’s attachment to the musical style. If there’s one thing about Paul that stands out it’s undoubtedly his unbridled passion and a relentless desire to not only continue working but pushing his craft and the genre further. Whether that’s bringing contemporary music to high class occasions, concerts, corporates or weddings, or making swing an appealing thing to the younger ears, Paul strives to deliver something fresh and suave all in one go.

“I always pulled towards swing music, you know big band and all of that stuff. But obviously that era is seen as dated to an extent so, in lockdown, I started a project and released my own EP, with a Sheffield songwriter called Steve Edwards called Learn to Fly, which is like swing-y.”

Swing has had quite the resurgence, namely due to the popularity of Michael Buble who is now your de facto festive crooner, even Robbie Williams did a swing album. Paul however, is focused on taking it further by not only including the classics in his repertoire but utilising that big band feel to bring newer popular songs to the fore with pomp, gusto, anf a little sprinkling of that on stage braggadocio alongside his inimitable Yorkshire charm.

“Obviously when you’ve got a popular song, adding the horns and saxophones to songs adds a different aura to it. Take the song Giant by Rag n Bone Man, add some horns to that and as you click your fingers in tune, you’ve got the makings of a swing song right there”

Although he doesn’t quite term it as such, he’s basically describing his take on popular music with swing as something of a remix thing.

“It adds a different sound, it’s organic, especially with a live band. It’s not being structured or produced by computers driving. It’s literally done off the cuff.”

He’s performed across the world, touring and travelling with the likes of Manchester United, at Wayne and Coleen Rooney’s Italian wedding, and also at Sir Alex Ferguson and Lady Catherine’s 50th Wedding Anniversary. An appearance on popular TV show The Voice led to him sharing a stage with renowned producer Will-i-AM in Beverly Hills, LA and that’s not all, over the years he’s also teamed up with multi-award winning songwriter Steve Edwards, Grammy-winning producer Eliot Kennedy — the latter of who he worked on his lockdown release Learn to Fly, which is available on all streaming platforms or as a digital download purchase.

“The show has been priced the way it is because as we’re coming out of a pandemic, venues are struggling. So there are no additional fees from my end. Everyone is welcome and they can come along, have a nice time, it’s affordable and it’s a great venue too.”

“I’m not trying to be Michael Buble or Frank Sinatra, whether I’m performing with Manchester United or on my own, I just come in and as soon as I open my mouth they know I'm from Yorkshire or The North. I’ll never be that suave, smooth talking American or Canadian, I’m a Sheffield lad that loves this genre of music and the more that I can work on the better, that’s all I’m trying to do really.”

Paul Pashley will be performing Swing’s A 21st Century Thing at the Crookes Social Club on November 7, 2021, from 4pm until late.

Tickets start from £10 and can be bought from Ticket Source: https://bit.ly/3meA2Kt

He’s performed across the world, touring and travelling with the likes of Manchester United, and he recently sang at the wedding of Coronation Street star, Kym Marsh

