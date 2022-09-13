Here is everything you need to know before booking tickets to the performance

Friendsical is a new parody musical inspired by the gang in Friends and it is coming to Sheffield along with celebrity guests.

So here is everything you need to know about the show coming to Sheffield and even a way to buy a ticket if you haven’t already:

Friendsical cover photo

What is Friendsical?

Friendsical is an original, unique parody musical inspired by the hugely popular and beloved US TV show Friends.

Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe have been with us for nearly 30 years. They are still there for us, and this time a stage show musical parody crams all 10 seasons and 236 episodes into 60 minutes of nostalgic fun.

Join all six friends as they sit around the iconic brown couch in Central Perk and take a trip down memory lane, with all the very best inside jokes, unforgettable scenes and storylines included.

Cast of Friendsical at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022

What can I expect to see in the show?

To begin with, Lawrence Chaney, who is known for winning the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race in the UK, and Joanne Clifton, Strictly winner of the World Ballroom Showdance Championship, have been confirmed to be making celebrity guest appearances in the comedy musical.

Lawrence will be joining the cast in Sheffield on September 18.

Where can I buy tickets to see Friendsical?

You can book tickets from the Sheffield City Hall website.

BOOK TICKETS HERE: www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Where is the venue and when will the show commence?

The performance will be at City Hall on Sunday, September 18.

The performance of Friendsical scheduled for Monday, September 19 has been cancelled as a mark of respect due to the Her Majesty’s funeral taking place on this day, but the Friendsical event taking place on the evening of Sunday, September 18 will still run.

Is there parking at Sheffield City Hall?

Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.