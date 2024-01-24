Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Escapes, a multi-year, cinema-sustaining project will offer free cinema tickets across the UK every month this year, starting with The Iron Claw.

Sheffield’s independent cinema Showroom is taking part in the scheme with a free screening on February 5 - four days before the film’s official UK release.

The Iron Claw officially releases in the UK on February 9.

Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, it tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the world of professional wrestling in the eighties.

Escapes, supported by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, is "on a mission to bring new audiences to the cinema" with the free screenings.

More than 15,000 free cinema tickets are available nationwide at 126 independent cinemas.

Helping to make cinema more accessible, all Escapes screenings of The Iron Claw will be presented with descriptive subtitles on screen.