Sheffield Showroom: Free cinema tickets available to The Iron Claw featuring Zac Efron before official release
More than 15,000 free cinema tickets are available nationwide at 126 independent cinemas.
Escapes, a multi-year, cinema-sustaining project will offer free cinema tickets across the UK every month this year, starting with The Iron Claw.
Sheffield’s independent cinema Showroom is taking part in the scheme with a free screening on February 5 - four days before the film’s official UK release.
Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, it tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the world of professional wrestling in the eighties.
Escapes, supported by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, is "on a mission to bring new audiences to the cinema" with the free screenings.
Helping to make cinema more accessible, all Escapes screenings of The Iron Claw will be presented with descriptive subtitles on screen.
The Iron Claw will be on at Showroom Cinema at 6pm, February 5, with tickets available online now.