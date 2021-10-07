Free tickets available to Sheffield Coldplay fans for immersive Amazon Music event next weekend
Here’s how to get hold of free tickets for the band’s immersive ‘The Atmospheres’ experience and how to get to the London event from Sheffield.
‘The Atmospheres’ is a two-day immersive event taking place in London on October 15 and 16, hosted by British rock band Coldplay, in association with Amazon Music.
It is promoting the band’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, which is set for release on October 15 – the first day of the immersive experience.
Coldplay said: “We’re excited to partner with Amazon Music to bring Music of the Spheres to life. The Atmospheres will take fans on a trip through The Spheres and into the heart of the album.”
What will The Atmospheres experience involve?
Inside the custom-built installation, fans will be transported to The Spheres – the distant solar system that plays host to the band’s latest album, where each of the twelve tracks is twinned with a different planet.
The event will “recreate the alien worlds at the heart of the album” and will give fans an opportunity to “create their own alien language messages, snap selfies in the augmented reality photobooth, and even help to power the experience through bespoke kinetic walkways.”
How can Sheffield fans get free Coldplay tickets for the event?
Fans can book a slot at the free London event, which takes place at Principal Place from 10am-8pm on Friday October 15 and 9am-7pm the following day, from tomorrow (October 8).
To book a slot visit coldplayspheres.com
Sheffield to London travel: how to get to the Coldplay event
Coaches from Sheffield Meadowhall to London Victoria Coach Station cost £8.80 for a return ticket.
Trains from Sheffield to London St Pancras International are available from £84 for a return ticket.
Where else can Sheffield music fans see Coldplay perform?
Next week the band will also perform a one-off gig raising money for environmental charity ClientEarth at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire to support the album launch.
Coldplay are also set to play a week-long music residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which will see the band performing tracks from their new record, with their recently announced collaboration with Selena Gomez, ‘Let Somebody Go’, set to receive its live television debut.