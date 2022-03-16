Free Radicals Band, Janet Wood and more to perform at Palfest 2022 Fundraiser at Crookes Social Club, Sheffield, in April

The event features the very danceable Free Radicals Band, together with support acts: Janet Wood (singer), Angelina Abel (poet) DJs Aejaz Zee (the DisOrientalist) & Gee Shakti, together with a Palestinian Street Market and a snacks bar.

All proceeds will go to help fund the first Sheffield Festival of Friendship with Palestine, taking place later in the year from June 13thth – July 10th. The festival (‘Palfest Sheffield’ for short) aims to celebrate and share the joy and creativity of Palestinian culture, particularly dance, and show our city’s warmth to Palestinians living in our city and across the world.

It’s also a special occasion for that of the JuJu Club, as it has been several years since an event has taken place at it’s traditional home at Crookes Social Club.

The Palfest 2022 fundraiser kicks off from 7.30 pm to midnight and the entry charge is ‘pay what you feel’.

