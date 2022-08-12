Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Heeley City Farm, on Richards rd ,guided by Matt Stasiak, and Amy Maloney,will accompany guests on the two experiences.

Matt and Amy have just completed their second year at Sheffield University , and currently are internees at Heeley City Farm.

They have devised a project with a view of informing, and also giving interested parties a chance to remember and share their memories of the Heeley area.

Heeley City Farm

Amy Said “It's all about placemaking, so putting the community at the centre of the work we are doing.

We’re trying to create a nice and community centred workspace for everybody making it inclusive, making sure there’s something for everybody.

We were interested in going down that route,but the actual topic is ours, we just pursued what interested us.”

Heeley City Farm

Matt said ”I really like animals, my walk centres on the animals of the farm most of the walk will be on the farm.

We’re also going to go to Olive Grove Road for an exciting story about a goat that ran away once and hid.

Another stop that will be in the park next to the farm looking at the White Horse memorial.

There will be an opportunity to feed and stroke the animals,there will be feed provided.

Walk Brochure

It’s sort of trying to bring them back to life, and get them back into people's memories.

The walk will be aimed at people who know the area, or who are enthusiastic about the history, and want to know more about the history of the local area.

As we’re walking around we will focus on the history of these places ,so that people can remember.

Heeley

We’re going to pretend that the houses which were there, are still here and the bi-pass was never going to be built.

We’re going to imagine walking down the road , and imagine the houses still there, and focus on Myrtle Inn , Dawson Pikelet factory ,and Taggy’s Ice Cream.

Then it will go - the walk- around all the shops as if the street was still there.

The walk on Tuesday will conclude with a ‘retro buffet’ where people can share their memories of the places, and take light refreshments.