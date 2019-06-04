Free cycling festival returns to Sheffield - with warning over weekend road closures
A free cycling festival is heading back to Sheffield this summer with thousands of cyclists set to take to the streets.
The annual HSBC Let’s Ride event will return to the city next month with riders of all ages and abilities set to enjoy traffic-free streets.
In previous years, riders have ridden past Sheffield Town Hall, the Winter Gardens before heading out of the city centre on Ecclesall Road to Endcliffe Park.
HSBC have warned motorists that they will be closing a number of roads for the event on Sunday, July 14, so cyclists can zig-zag as much as they like.
An HSBC UK Let’s Ride Sheffield spokesperson said: “There’s lots to do – from fun activities and challenges for the whole family to music, local street food and live stunt shows. Plus a few surprises on the day …
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Come along and enjoy seeing your city from the saddle. You don’t have to do the full distance – just as much or as little as you want.
“You don’t need to be an experienced cyclist. There will be no cars on the road, so you can wobble, zig-zag and stop as much as you like.
“It’s free, fun and the perfect activity for the whole family.”
Details of the route and road closures will be announced closer to the event.