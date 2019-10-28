FlyDSA Arena issue last-minute security advice for Little Mix Sheffield show

The pop sensations will perform in Sheffield on Monday and Tuesday night (October 28 and 29) on their LM5 tour.

Fans bought their tickets for the tour last year and the wait is finally over to see the icons perform.

Despite pulling out of the next leg of their tour in Australia and New Zealand to record their sixth album, their Sheffield show is unaffected.

British girl group 'Little Mix' (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Ahead of the gig, FlyDSA Arena have issued security advice for fans, including what can and can’t be taken into the show.

FlyDSA said the security measures are in addition to those already in place which can be viewed in the FAQ section of their website.

A spokesperson said: “Please ensure you read this information and arrive as close to the doors open time as you can to help this process run as efficiently as possible.

“Customers may be searched before they are allowed entry into the venue.

“No bags larger than an A3 size (approximately 40cm x 35cm x 19cm) will be permitted in the venue.

“Please keep the number of personal belongings you bring with you to an absolute minimum – any items you bring to an event will be subject to additional searches and slow your entry to the venue and may, in some cases, prevent your entry.

“On the day of the event, there will be no access to the venue car parks until 3pm and then not without a car parking ticket (either pre-booked or if available purchased on entry).