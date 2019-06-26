Glastonbury Festival - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

First pictures of Glastonbury Festival 2019 queues as Michael Eavis sends weather message to fans

Michael Eavis has opened the gates to this year's Glastonbury Festival - telling queuing campers "welcome to Worthy Farm".

By Dan Windham
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 10:56

Mr Eavis told those waiting: "It has never been better. It has never been as good as this one. The weather looks great - marvellous. Thank you for coming. Welcome to Worthy Farm." Check out the first pictures from the festival below.

Michael Eavis has opened the gates to this year's Glastonbury Festival - Yui Mok/PA Wire

He told queuing campers "welcome to Worthy Farm". Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Thousands of music fans have travelled to the site in Pilton, Somerset - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Fans were carrying large backpacks of tents and belongings, or dragging laden trolleys behind them.Aaron Chown/PA Wire

