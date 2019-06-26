First pictures of Glastonbury Festival 2019 queues as Michael Eavis sends weather message to fans
Michael Eavis has opened the gates to this year's Glastonbury Festival - telling queuing campers "welcome to Worthy Farm".
By Dan Windham
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 10:56
Mr Eavis told those waiting: "It has never been better. It has never been as good as this one. The weather looks great - marvellous. Thank you for coming. Welcome to Worthy Farm." Check out the first pictures from the festival below.