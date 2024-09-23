Final weekend of live music set to wrap up Leopold Square’s 2024 summer season
On Saturday September 28, Rogue take to the stage, bringing a diverse repertoire of hits from across the decades. The band features Hannah Lily on vocals, John Wynn on bass, Tom Bryson on drums, and Chris Firminger on guitar.
Then, on Sunday September 29, Fusion Inusual will round off the 2024 series. Fronted by Sophie Henderson, the band offers a fresh take on songs by artists like Oleta Adams, Erykah Badu, Stevie Wonder, Amy Winehouse, Adele, and others, bringing an upbeat and feel-good close to the summer.
Sam Rice from Leopold Square commented: "We'd like to thank all the talented musicians who made this year's Summer of Live Music a success. Despite a few interruptions from the weather, the performances have entertained many visitors throughout the summer. We hope people will join us for the final weekend and enjoy the music as we wrap up what has been a brilliant season.”
Live music takes place outside in Leopold Square on Saturday September 28 and Sunday September 29 between 2pm and 4.30pm.
