Festive fare - including films and a brass band - at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

The ever-popular Hammonds Band returns to the Stephen Joseph Theatre for a fabulous afternoon of the best of brass music early next month.

Hammonds Band will be performing at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, on Sunday January 7

The award-winning band is one of the country’s premiere brass ensembles.

It was founded in 1855 by Sir Titus Salt as an amenity for the workers at his recently opened mill.

The band later had a long association with Hammonds Sauce Works under the baton of the legendary Geoffrey Whitham. It is from these two parts of its past that it derives its current name, Hammonds Band.

Under the direction of Morgan Griffiths, Hammonds Band is now one of the country’s finest brass bands, performing in venues across the world.

