The 71-year-old, who is also a conductor and broadcaster, will make an appearance at Bradfield Festival of Music with his wife, Jiaxin Cheng, who is also a cellist.

He said: “How wonderful to be back in beautiful Bradfield for yet another fantastic Festival!

“As ever, the Festival has devised a superb programme of concerts which will deliver the finest performances in a magical setting.

“I am so looking forward to returning to Bradfield alongside my wife and fellow cellist Jiaxin and we both can’t wait to see you all then!”

Young virtuoso pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will also be performing at the festival, which will take place from June 25 to July 2.

Jeneba said: “During the pandemic I discovered how important it is that in lonely and dark times people have access to music.

“Music has the capacity to restore you as an individual, and also you are connecting into music which is universal and there for everyone.

“At a live concert I love the direct response from the audience. There are always nerves in preparing for and performing in a concert, but I find that this helps me to play really well because it sharpens my focus.”

Also returning to Bradfield this year are the Brodsky Quartet who are on their 50th Anniversary Tour, with the appearance of two of their founding members, Jacqueline Thomas on cello and Ian Belton on violin.

They said: “There is nothing like playing for a live audience. It is happening right here and right now.

“Both the audience and the setting create something special and unique, and this has an effect on our performance in extraordinary ways.

“Some performances go crazy, some are very intimate. We are really excited about performing for the audience at the Bradfield Festival of Music in June 2022 in such a unique and fabulous setting!”

The Bradfield Festival of Music will take place at St Nicholas’ Church, High Bradfield in Sheffield and it runs from June 25 to July 2.