The Scottish singer-songwriter and musician began his 31-date UK and European arena tour in Leeds last week and heads to the Steel City tonight.
Talking about his vision for his second album Capaldi said “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself or reinvent myself. The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”
His debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ made him an international star, selling over 10 million copies.
After a three-year-long break from music, Capaldi sent fans into a frenzy when he announced the release of his now third UK number 1 single ‘Forget Me’ last September and the release of his second album.
When it came to creating new music Capaldi chose to keep it small and familiar. “I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff,” he said.
“Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people whom I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them’s on almost every song. I’m ready, and so are the songs.”
Lewis became one of the first artists to sell out London’s SSE Arena Wembley ahead of his debut album release and this time around was no different, with the UK arm of his latest tour selling out within seconds.